Danimer Scientific (DNMR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect Danimer Scientific to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Danimer Scientific Trading Down 6.8 %

Danimer Scientific stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 889,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,152. The stock has a market cap of $126.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.55. Danimer Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danimer Scientific

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 454,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 699.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 105,262 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 30,721 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 718,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

