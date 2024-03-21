Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect Cellectar Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.76. 288,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,484. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $46.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

