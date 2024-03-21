Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.57

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 13877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
