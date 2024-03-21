Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.57

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 13877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADX. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 19.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 31.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $66,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,413 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 20,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

