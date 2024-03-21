Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total transaction of $220,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,348,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,711 shares of company stock worth $2,890,621. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY traded up $4.85 on Thursday, hitting $428.55. 28,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,873. The company has a 50 day moving average of $428.10 and a 200-day moving average of $414.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $364.98 and a 12-month high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Further Reading

