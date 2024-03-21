Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 3,520 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Graco by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,619,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,944,000 after buying an additional 1,873,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,608,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $116,116,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,768,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,917.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,768,583.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,262 shares of company stock worth $5,450,667 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Trading Up 1.2 %

GGG traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $94.37. The company had a trading volume of 31,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,008. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $67.98 and a one year high of $94.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average of $81.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.86 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. Research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Stories

