OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $677,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,584 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,893,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $3,774,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,896,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,414,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $3,774,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,896,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,414,327.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,138,312 shares of company stock worth $316,529,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $307.48. 386,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,808,718. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.58 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $298.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

