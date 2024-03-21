OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $560,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $513,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at $789,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,869 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA traded up $4.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $333.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $333.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.33 and a 200-day moving average of $271.10.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.26.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

