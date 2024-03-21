Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Price Up 0.6% After Analyst Upgrade

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $77.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Charles Schwab traded as high as $67.92 and last traded at $67.78. 1,480,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 7,768,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.40.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.53.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $361,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,333.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.76.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

