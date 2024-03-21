Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 566.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,506 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,975,000 after buying an additional 507,613 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,983,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,090,000 after buying an additional 322,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,389,000 after buying an additional 51,732 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 158,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,621. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

