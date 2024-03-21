Whittier Trust Co. Has $8.39 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.25 and a 200 day moving average of $108.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

