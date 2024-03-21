Broadcom’s (AVGO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,720.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVGO. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,313.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,244.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,045.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

