Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ traded up $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $269.97. 104,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,704. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.38 and a 200-day moving average of $245.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.67 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.83.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

