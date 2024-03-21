Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 250.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned 0.12% of Vital Energy worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,151,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,076,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vital Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,121,000 after purchasing an additional 114,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,254,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vital Energy by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,796,000 after purchasing an additional 197,472 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTLE shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Vital Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

NYSE:VTLE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 295,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,780. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 3.24. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $444.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

