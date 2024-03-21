Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.5 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $57.32 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $202.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.37.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.74.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

