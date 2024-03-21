Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in RLI were worth $10,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in RLI by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in RLI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.21. 6,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,977. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $123.04 and a one year high of $149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.65. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.38.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.12 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

