OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $185,000 in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DLocal by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DLocal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in DLocal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DLocal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in DLocal by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLO stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 416,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,427. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.99. DLocal Limited has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $24.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.72.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

