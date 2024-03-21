OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $185,000 in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DLocal by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DLocal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in DLocal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DLocal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in DLocal by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DLocal Trading Down 1.6 %
DLO stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 416,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,427. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.99. DLocal Limited has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $24.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About DLocal
DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
