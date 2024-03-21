Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,479 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $11,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 401.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,646,000 after buying an additional 1,175,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth $64,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.31. The stock had a trading volume of 106,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,867. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

