Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Acquires $27,490.00 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) Director Hongbo Lu purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hongbo Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, March 20th, Hongbo Lu acquired 1,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.04. 249,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,672. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.77% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARWR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $60,235,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after acquiring an additional 900,791 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,031.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 649,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,302,000 after purchasing an additional 633,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,496,000 after purchasing an additional 613,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.