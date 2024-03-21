CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Insider Karen Detoro Sells 1,282 Shares

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) insider Karen Detoro sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $34,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,539. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

CNO stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.16. 103,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.03. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $28.39.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,350,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,038,000 after purchasing an additional 125,047 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth $1,257,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,838,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

