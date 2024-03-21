Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CEO Ragy Thomas Sells 11,742 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,928.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ragy Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Ragy Thomas sold 1,314 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $17,029.44.

Sprinklr Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CXM stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.36. 45,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,603. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.28, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,093,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 735,699 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 55,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $891,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

