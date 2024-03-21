Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) General Counsel Jacob Scott Sells 16,602 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $216,324.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 197,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,861.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sprinklr Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sprinklr by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprinklr by 13.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,677,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,510 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sprinklr by 302.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Sprinklr by 31.4% in the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,728,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

