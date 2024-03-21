Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) General Counsel Jacob Scott Sells 16,602 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $216,324.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 197,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,861.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Sprinklr Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sprinklr by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprinklr by 13.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,677,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,510 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sprinklr by 302.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Sprinklr by 31.4% in the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,728,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on Sprinklr
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sprinklr
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Energy Sector Nears Multi-Year Resistance: Breakout Ahead?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.