Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 30.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,652,526,000 after buying an additional 14,396,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,833,000 after buying an additional 2,098,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Blackstone by 255.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Citigroup cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $127.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.53 and a 200 day moving average of $115.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $91.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 205.46%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

