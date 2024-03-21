Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after buying an additional 1,005,328 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,882,219,000 after buying an additional 3,348,650 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,639,903,000 after buying an additional 145,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,391,507,000 after purchasing an additional 368,745 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $125.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.89 and a 200 day moving average of $121.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.56 and a 12-month high of $136.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

