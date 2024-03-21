Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 25,145 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.4% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after purchasing an additional 383,015 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,619,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 202,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

