OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.60. 49,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.57. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $51.30 and a 12-month high of $78.11.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. Research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

EHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays began coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

