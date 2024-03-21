FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $224.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $226.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.44.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

