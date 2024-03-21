Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC opened at $197.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.81. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $198.37.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

