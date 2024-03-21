TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) Insider Nino (Venera) Suknidze Sells 10,149 Shares

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report) insider Nino (Venera) Suknidze sold 10,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,237 ($41.21), for a total value of £328,523.13 ($418,234.41).
TBC Bank Group Stock Up 0.2 %
TBCG traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,240 ($41.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,069. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,984.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,862.83. The company has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. TBC Bank Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,110 ($26.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,340 ($42.52).
About TBC Bank Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TBC Bank Group
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Exploring the Bear Call Spread vs Bear Put Spread Strategies
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Longest Bear Market in History Plus 7 Other Bear Market Facts
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Micron Is the NVIDIA of Memory Chips: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.