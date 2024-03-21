TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) Insider Nino (Venera) Suknidze Sells 10,149 Shares

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report) insider Nino (Venera) Suknidze sold 10,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,237 ($41.21), for a total value of £328,523.13 ($418,234.41).

TBC Bank Group Stock Up 0.2 %

TBCG traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,240 ($41.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,069. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,984.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,862.83. The company has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. TBC Bank Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,110 ($26.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,340 ($42.52).

About TBC Bank Group

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, insurance, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, overdraft, and pawnshop loans; and term deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

