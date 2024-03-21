Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.29, for a total transaction of C$376,087.50.

Devin Craig Lowe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Monday, March 4th, Devin Craig Lowe sold 1,170 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$96.61, for a total transaction of C$113,033.70.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CNQ traded up C$0.49 on Thursday, reaching C$100.01. 161,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,383,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$69.09 and a 1-year high of C$100.52. The firm has a market cap of C$107.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$88.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$88.15.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 51.54%.

Several research firms have commented on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$99.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNQ

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.