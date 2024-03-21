Rockland Trust Co. Invests $239,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.9% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $127.82 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.27.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

