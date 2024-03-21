xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) Insider Wayne Jones Buys 2,200,000 Shares of Stock

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG – Get Free Report) insider Wayne Jones purchased 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,600.00 ($40,526.32).

Wayne Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 31st, Wayne Jones 8,435,005 shares of xReality Group stock.

xReality Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66.

xReality Group Company Profile

xReality Group Limited owns and operates indoor skydiving facilities in Australia and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment and Enterprise. It owns and operates indoor skydiving facilities under the brand iFly Downunder in Penrith, Sydney; and iFLY Gold Coast brand in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

