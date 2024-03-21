AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Karl S. Dahlquist Sells 1,885 Shares of Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $60,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AtriCure Price Performance

ATRC stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.69. The company had a trading volume of 24,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,087. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $59.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,766,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $170,100,000 after buying an additional 76,146 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,448,000 after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 113,543 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ATRC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

