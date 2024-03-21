Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 825 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after acquiring an additional 227,681 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 11.3% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 733,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,216,000 after buying an additional 74,539 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 12.3% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 131,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 394,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,505,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Down 0.8 %

UL opened at $49.44 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.76.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

