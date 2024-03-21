Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $7.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 1,158,406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 2,635,365 shares.The stock last traded at $3.33 and had previously closed at $2.96.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 3.4 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. The company has a market cap of $572.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.31.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
