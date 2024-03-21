Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 63,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 22,754 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,880 shares of company stock worth $10,233,981. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $68.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.51. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FTNT

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.