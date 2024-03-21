Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,563 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $68.17 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKC. Consumer Edge downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.