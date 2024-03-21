Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $113.50 and last traded at $109.93, with a volume of 21983033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.25.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $574,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,528,966.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,228 shares of company stock worth $18,283,231. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,984,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,106,001,000 after buying an additional 755,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,277,000 after acquiring an additional 282,292 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,927,263,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after buying an additional 7,089,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,684 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Up 14.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.96.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

