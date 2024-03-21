West Coast Financial LLC Sells 1,790 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,172 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 8,540,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,275,000 after buying an additional 1,272,322 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,117,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,389,000 after acquiring an additional 289,172 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,032,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,618 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,939,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,666,000 after acquiring an additional 751,157 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.13 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

