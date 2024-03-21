Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading 0.4% Higher

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.71 and last traded at $15.62. 2,934,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 12,659,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

