Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY25 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.200 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $76.29 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $52.81 and a 52-week high of $84.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLLI. TheStreet cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 371.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

