1,255 Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth $108,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $184.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.83. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $208.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.