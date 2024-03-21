Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues Earnings Results

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.52 EPS.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 12.1 %

SIG opened at $90.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.13. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $108.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.45 and a 200-day moving average of $88.59.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 11.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Signet Jewelers

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $833,502.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $833,502.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $3,357,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 932,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,477,748.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,983,094. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $1,129,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.