916 Shares in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 916 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at $742,923.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $366,406.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,923.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $1,064,413. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $232.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. The company had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.15%.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the United States, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

