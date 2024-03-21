Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $748,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $161.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.80. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $162.73. The stock has a market cap of $380.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

