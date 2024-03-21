Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) CEO John Strosahl Sells 33,961 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) CEO John Strosahl sold 33,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $607,562.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,708,321.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $22.89.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $150.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Jamf by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Jamf in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Jamf by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Jamf during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

