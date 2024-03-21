Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) CEO John Strosahl Sells 33,961 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) CEO John Strosahl sold 33,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $607,562.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,708,321.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jamf Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $22.89.
Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $150.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JAMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.
Jamf Company Profile
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jamf
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Energy Sector Nears Multi-Year Resistance: Breakout Ahead?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.