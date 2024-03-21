CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CFO Paul H. Mcdonough Sells 9,410 Shares

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) CFO Paul H. Mcdonough sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $250,682.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,767.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. Equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,332,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,511 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,205,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,739,000 after acquiring an additional 626,454 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,568,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 290,585 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

