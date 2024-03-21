Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 59,641 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 59,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $656,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,267,193 shares in the company, valued at $13,939,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Snap by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,317,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,230 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

