Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 59,641 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 59,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $656,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,267,193 shares in the company, valued at $13,939,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Snap Price Performance
Shares of SNAP stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $17.90.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNAP
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Snap by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,317,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,230 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Snap
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Energy Sector Nears Multi-Year Resistance: Breakout Ahead?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.