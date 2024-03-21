Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $13,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total transaction of $5,782,435.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,264 shares of company stock valued at $16,019,429 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac stock traded up $7.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,252.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,127. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,264.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1,090.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $664.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

