Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $182.82. The stock had a trading volume of 95,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,410. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.53. The stock has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $182.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

