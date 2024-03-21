Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.080-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $715.0 million-$740.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $741.2 million. Steelcase also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.850-1.000 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $775.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.25 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,062.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,062.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,178,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,917,120.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,502. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 67.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

